Collinsville Indoor Farmer's Market Reopens At New Location

By: News On 6

-

A Collinsville farmer's market just reopened at a new, bigger space after it outgrew its old location. The Farm Hippie opened four years ago and is an indoor farmer's market open year-round.

A line formed along the brand-new Farm Hippie sidewalk Saturday morning with people ready to shop. Customers flooded inside, ready to get a first glance at the new location.

Farm Hippie sells items from around 200 vendors. Co-owner Ash Winfield says this new store was much needed. "We are in a new location that's expanded our space and allows us to have more vendors and more availability to our community," he said.

Farm Hippie sells everything you would expect at a farmer's market.

"We have beef, chicken. We have a farm fresh egg co-op. We have fresh baked goods and snacks. And then we have a whole side of artisans that make jewelry and wall hangings," Winfield said.

He says many vendors don't have a location to sell their goods, so much of it stays in their homes. The Farm Hippie offers them a space to sell their goods six days a week.

"Having an indoor market like this is a perfect venue for those things to be seen and shared and it's a great, great opportunity for so many people," he said.

Winfield looks forward to watching the store grow and plans to add around 40 more vendors to the new location.

"It's been really fun to just see it grow and reach out, even outside of the local community, even out into the larger community as well," Winfield said. "So it's been a really great experience for us."

The Farm Hippie is open six days a week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday they close early at 4 p.m.

They encourage everyone to get out and shop locally.