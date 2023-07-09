FC Tulsa Beats Indy Eleven 1-0, Capping Back-To-Back Wins


Saturday, July 8th 2023, 9:47 pm

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson


INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -

A goal only five minutes into the match by Moses Dyer was enough to give FC Tulsa a win in Indianapolis Saturday night.

FC Tulsa earned it's second-consecutive win by defeated Indy Eleven behind Michael Nelson's five saves as keeper.

FC Tulsa returns to Green Country for three-straight home matches, starting with Miami FC on Indigenous Peoples' Night where a new kit will be unveiled on the field for the first time.

