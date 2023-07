By: News On 6

State troopers in Ohio rescued a lost fawn on Monday.

The baby was stranded on a median in the middle of busy State Highway 32.

Troopers stopped traffic on both sides of the highway as they attempted to catch the fawn and take it to safety.

The fawn didn't make it easy, and kept running away between the stopped vehicles.

Troopers were finally able to rescue the fawn and return it safely to the woods.