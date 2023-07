By: News On 6

Bristow Animal Shelter At Risk Of Closing; Owner Asks For Help Staying Open

An animal shelter has fallen on hard times and needs help staying open, or almost 200 animals will need new homes immediately.

The woman who runs the Bristow Barnyard Animal Rescue says she's at risk of losing her property due to a foreclosure.

