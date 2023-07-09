By: News On 6

Claremore Police Establish 'Safe Exchange Place' For Residents To Trade Items With Strangers

There's now a safe place in Claremore where people can go to buy, sell or trade items with others they may not know.

The Claremore Police Department is calling it a "Safe Exchange Place" and says it can also be used as a safe and neutral site for child custody exchanges.

The goal is to help stop fraud, thefts, robberies, and violent disputes.

The Safe Exchange Place is in front of the police department's main entrance in downtown Claremore near 1st street and Highway 88.

It's well-lit and under 24-hour video surveillance.

Parking is available on a first come, first serve basis.