Tulsa Drillers Outlast Wichita 9-8 In 10 Innings To Clinch Propeller Series

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Drillers head into the All-Star break with a series win after defeating Wichita 9-8 in extra innings on Sunday.

The Drillers were up six before Wichita tied it up and needed 10 innings to close out the victory.

Ismael Alcantara singled in the bottom of the tenth for the winning run that also clinched the Coors Light Propeller Series for the Drillers.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared highlights, Sunday at 5:30 p.m.