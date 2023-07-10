4 Found Unconscious, 1 Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: News On 6

Several Tulsa agencies are at an apartment complex near E 31st. and S 145th E. Ave. Sunday evening for apparent overdoses.

Tulsa Police and firefighters were called to the Boulder Ridge Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. where paramedics were on scene.

Police put up crime tape and said four people were found unconscious and at least one person was hospitalized due to an overdose.

