4 Found Unconscious, 1 Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose At Tulsa Apartment Complex


Sunday, July 9th 2023, 9:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Several Tulsa agencies are at an apartment complex near E 31st. and S 145th E. Ave. Sunday evening for apparent overdoses.

Tulsa Police and firefighters were called to the Boulder Ridge Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. where paramedics were on scene.

Police put up crime tape and said four people were found unconscious and at least one person was hospitalized due to an overdose.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 9th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023