4 Found Unconscious, 1 Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Sunday, July 9th 2023, 9:21 pm
Several Tulsa agencies are at an apartment complex near E 31st. and S 145th E. Ave. Sunday evening for apparent overdoses.
Tulsa Police and firefighters were called to the Boulder Ridge Apartments at about 7:15 p.m. where paramedics were on scene.
Police put up crime tape and said four people were found unconscious and at least one person was hospitalized due to an overdose.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
