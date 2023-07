By: News On 6

McDonald's To Release New Pie Flavor Made In Tulsa

McDonald's is getting ready to release a new sweet treat in just a couple of days, and they are made in Tulsa.

The Bama companies are preparing to offer one of the first chocolate pie products sold by the fast-food chain.

The new pies will be available at all Tulsa area McDonald's starting on Friday, July 14.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was live on Monday morning with details on the development of the new flavor.