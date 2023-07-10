FBI: Kansas City Superfan 'Chiefsaholic' Arrested, Charged With Bank Theft

By: News On 6

The FBI said that Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, also known as "Chiefsaholic" due to his online presence, was arrested and charged with bank theft on Friday.

Babudar appeared in a Tulsa court back in February on charges of robbing a Bixby bank clerk at gunpoint.

Authorities said in a press release that Babudar has been a fugitive from justice for the past four months.

He is being charged in federal court with bank theft for one of a string of robberies he is suspected of committing, according to the FBI.

