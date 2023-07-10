Tulsa County Estimates Storm Debris Cleanup Outside City To Cost Over $700K

-

The Small Business Administration has two centers open in Tulsa County to take applications for low interest loans.

The assistance is available for businesses and individuals who need to make storm related repairs, including renters who have damage to personal property.

Business loans are at 4-percent and individuals at 2.5-percent, both homeowners and renters.

The SBA Centers are at the Owen Park Community Center in Tulsa, and inside the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce. No appointment is necessary.

“Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair and replace damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair and replace disaster damaged property, which would include vehicles," Corey Williams, a Public Information Officer for the Small Business Administration, said.

Tulsa Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek encouraged people to apply for the loans, because it’s the only federal assistance that will be coming.

“Otherwise, it's going to fall back on our charities and church groups and with everything going on, they're already stretched at maximum capacity,” he said.

In a separate program, the City of Tulsa is taking applications for grants, up to $7,500, for emergency repairs needed by low income homeowners.

The City is taking applications online, but assistance is available Tuesday afternoon at Martin Regional Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for SBA information.

Click here for City of Tulsa information.