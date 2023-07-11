By: News On 6

Biden Administration To Provide $660 Million To States To Plug Orphaned Oil, Gas Wells

The Biden Administration is making almost $660 million in grant money available to states to plug orphaned oil and gas wells.

Oklahoma is one of 26 states eligible to apply for the funding.

In the current phase of funding, Oklahoma qualifies to apply for more than $51 million.

$560 million was made available in 2022 to plug oil wells in an initial phase.

The Department of the Interior says more than 2,800 wells were plugged using those grants.