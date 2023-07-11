Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Services On Track To Clear 13-Year Waitlist Within 2 Years

By: News On 6

The state Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) says it's on track to clear its 13-year waitlist in two years.

This month, the department started focusing on those put on the list between February 2016 to May 2019. According to the department, those applicants will be notified within the next 90 days.

DDS officials say they have processed more than 2,600 applications since it started focusing on clearing the list.