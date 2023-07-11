Man Accused Of Molesting Child Arrested By Authorities In Oklahoma, Texas

By: News On 6

A Texas man is in jail accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl in Oklahoma, authorities say.

Investigators with the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office say 63-year-old Michael Green moved to Texas after the incident where they say he was arrested, then brought back to Oklahoma but later bonded out.

Investigators say they found "an abundance" of child sexual materials on his cell phone, so U.S. Marshals in Texas arrested him again.

they say they found a loaded gun, several cell phones, money and other items on Green.

They say he also tried to get a passport but was denied due to his active warrant.