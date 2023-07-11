Tulsa YWCA Introduces Hundreds Of Kids To Swimming Every Summer; Sign-Ups Available

-

It is National Swimming Pool Day, and the YWCA is helping kids enjoy the water safely.

Every two weeks during the summer, a new group of kids at the Lacy Park pool are introduced to swimming.

"We offer these swim lessons during the summer to around 200 families in the Tulsa area," said Aquatics Coordinator Megan Vann.

She said the swim coaches start by getting kids comfortable in the water. "Just the basics of staying near a shallow end or something that they can easily grab onto at first," Vann continued saying, "Then as they are getting confident learning more of the kicks and strokes and things like that."

Once a child feels confident in and around the water, they can then safely make a splash.

Tulsa currently has four public pools that are open until August 5. Vann said each one is priced to make it accessible to anyone.

"You cannot really beat $1 to $3 to go swim all day and if you do sign up for the swim lessons through the YWCA, they get to stay in the pool for free afterwards," she added.

The last round of free swim lessons begins July 24 for kids four to 13 years old.

To sign-up, CLICK HERE.