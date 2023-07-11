City Of Tulsa Assists Families In Applying For Grants To Make Home Repairs After Storm

-

Tulsa families are still dealing with damage nearly a month after a storm knocked down thousands of trees.

The City of Tulsa held the first of several planned workshops to help people apply for emergency repair grants.

The money is available for urgent storm related repairs to low-income households.

A line formed two hours before the workshop started, with Amanda Redman there first.

"We had three big trees come down in the backyard that were my neighbor's trees, landed on my house, my shed and my back patio,” she said.

She said she has spent $5,000 already on repairs but more are needed.

The City grants are up to $7,500. An inspector will visit to document the damage and solicit bids from contractors. The City oversees the work and pays the contractor directly.

There is no reimbursement for work already done.

Krystal Reyes oversees the program for the City of Tulsa and said the repairs must be urgent.

“Repairs that would impact the health and safety of a home, so electrical, plumbing, water line repair, roofing, those types of repairs,” she said.

Click here for more information.

Click here for the application.