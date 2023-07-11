Broken Arrow Man Arrested, Facing Charges In Double Homicide Case After Release From Hospital


Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 6:12 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The man accused of shooting and killing his 48-year-old wife and 17-year-old son in Broken Arrow before turning the weapon on himself has been released from the hospital and arrested, police say.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said Phillip Hammock, 50, was arrested on two felony warrants of First Degree Murder in Tulsa County.

BAPD said Hammock has been recovering at a local hospital since the May 10 shooting in the 2500 Block of West Honolulu.

He was recently released and is now facing charges.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

