Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Pryor Police Officers, City Councilors Arrested


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 5:08 am

By: News On 6


PRYOR, Okla. -

Police have arrested a man accused of threatening to kill Pryor police officers and city councilors.

According to an affidavit, Jakoby Curtsinger told a friend on June 26th, that he was ready for a revolution and had nearly 700 rounds of ammunition. The documents say the friend saw Curtsinger wearing tactical gear, a bullet proof vest and holding an AR-15 rifle.

Curtsinger was booked into jail for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and threatening telecommunications

