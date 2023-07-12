Renovations Underway At Owasso Public Schools

By: News On 6

-

Owasso Public Schools is showing off some of the recent renovations made to several buildings on campus.

The district shared video on social media showing the new metal roof added to the west campus of the high school.

According to the district, the old roof had more than 60 leaks.

Roof work is also underway at the 8th grade center and improvements are being made to the athletic training center.

The district says the projects are being paid for with bond money.