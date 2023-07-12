Surgeon Shot To Death In Suburban Memphis Clinic

By: News On 6, CBS News, Associated Press

-

An orthopedic surgeon was fatally shot inside a clinic in a suburb of Memphis Tuesday and a suspect was arrested minutes later, police said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot and killed by a patient in the Campbell Clinic, CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV reports. "It's bad, it's horrific, it's terrible and our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Lane said.

He told reporters the shooting was a one-on-one encounter in an exam room. The suspect hasn't been identified.

The suspect had reportedly been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting, Lane said.

A witness on scene told WREG the suspect had been threatening Mauck for at least a week. Lane said the department had no knowledge of the alleged threats.

The suspect was apprehended outside the clinic five minutes after the shooting.

Lane said the quick response from his officers led to the suspect, who still had the gun when he was taken into custody.

"Again, we're talking about a guy who ran from a shooting scene and he's in custody within five minutes, without additional loss of life, including our team the suspect," Lane said.

Campbell Clinic said in a statement that, "We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer."

The clinic listed his specialties as elbow, hand and wrist surgery.

Mauck treated patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Dr. Trey Eubanks, interim president and surgeon-in-chief at Le Bonheur, said in a statement, "Please keep the entire Campbell Clinic family and especially Ben's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Memphis Magazine included Mauck in its 2023 Top Doctors List last month.

Collierville is east of Memphis.