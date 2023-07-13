By: News On 6

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Fatally Shooting Brother

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his brother back in early 2023.

Court documents say Clifton Speed got into an argument with his brother Bryson in January of 2023. The arugmnt escalated and Clifton shot Bryson several times.

News On 6 spoke with Clifton's family members after the shooting who said he suffered from mental illness and they were trying to get him help.

Clifton has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second degree murder.