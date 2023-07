By: News On 6

Sooners Set To Take Podium On Thursday During Big 12 Media Days

As we're less than fifty days away from Week 1 of the upcoming college football season, we're getting a preview of what's to come for the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys took the podium for Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday, and the Sooners will have their turn on Thursday.

Dean Blevins and Chris Williams spoke to some players and coaches for OSU.