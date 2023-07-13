FC Tulsa To Celebrate Tulsa Food Scene With Taste Of Tulsa Night

By: News On 6

With three consecutive wins under its belt heading into Saturday, FC Tulsa is not only celebrating its current run of form on the pitch, but the tremendous culinary scene Tulsa has to offer by hosting Taste of Tulsa Night at ONEOK Field.

The first 2,000 fans through the stadium gates on Saturday will receive a limited-edition FC Tulsa hot dog t-shirt, highlighting the unofficial food of this great city.

The shirt is a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Printed Theory, and all 2,000 are expected to run out quickly.

At halftime, FC Tulsa will be hosting a hot dog eating contest, where 10 fans will compete to see who can down the most dogs in five minutes for a cash prize of $200 as well as a trophy.

To round out the evening, several food trucks will be in attendance featuring a vast array of cuisines for fans to try out before, during, and after the match.

The food trucks include Pepe’s Food, Frios Gourmet Pops, Taylor Made Turkey Legs, Bondi Bowls Tulsa, and more.

Gates open for FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic at 7 p.m. before the match kicks off at 8 p.m.

