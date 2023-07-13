Green Country Woman Desperate For Answers In Daughter's Death

-

A Green Country woman is devastated after her daughter was found dead on the Fourth of July.

Tulsa Police said they are investigating the death as an accidental overdose, but the woman's mother said she doesn't believe that.

Tiffany Walton said her daughter Knia was the life of the party, who loved to help others.

"She was a bubbly person, even if she was sad you would never know that she's sad because she was always trying to uplift somebody, even when she didn't have it," she said.

Tiffany said she was in Arkansas for a work trip when she got the worst call of her life.

Knia had been found dead at the Pioneer Plaza apartments.

"My heart dropped. I just started hollering. I didn't know how to feel. I was disturbed. I went to a black, black, dark place, because I'm two hours from home and I don't know what happened to my daughter," she said.

Tulsa Police said Knia's death is being investigated as an accidental overdose.

Tiffany said she has so many questions that need to be answered.

Tiffany said Knia looked like she'd been beat up and she still doesn't know who called 911.

"I don't know how to even mourn because one minute I've gotta make funeral arrangements, and then the next I gotta go out there and try to get as much evidence, to just see what happened," she said.

She said she feels like more needs to be done and she's not going to stop until she gets to the bottom of this.

"She's even came to me, and said, 'momma I didn't kill myself,' this is her coming to me in a spirit," she said.