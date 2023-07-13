Country Band Of Triplet Brothers To Perform At Hard Rock In Tulsa


Thursday, July 13th 2023, 5:38 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Up-and-coming country artists, The Band Trippp, made a stop by our 98.5 The Bull's studio on Thursday morning.

The band of 22-year-old triplet brothers from Arkansas came by the station to play a few songs before their performance at the Hard Rock in Tulsa.

The group's website said Thursday night's show will be their first performance in Oklahoma.

The Band Trippp already made its debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2022, opening for country singer Josh Turner.
