'Never Give Up': Wagoner Woman Grateful For Fishermen Who Rescued Missing Dog

-

A Wagoner woman is thanking the two Good Samaritans who found her dog under a cliff at Fort Gibson Lake nearly two months after it went missing.

The veterinarians said they can’t believe the dog was still alive and he wasn’t even hurt.

Tina Day’s nine-year-old Pug, Baby, went missing in May. It broke Day’s heart.

"She doesn’t leave my side. She stays at home with me all day, to just go missing, it’s the not knowing that kills you,” said Day.

Day looked everywhere for Baby. She put up fliers at every veterinarian’s office and animal shelter in the county.

But where Baby was, down from a cliff, was only accessible by boat.

She said where Baby was, it would have been impossible for her to jump back up and get herself out.

Two fishermen spotted Baby, picked her up, and took her to the exact marina where Day has a boat.

She said when she came to pick up Baby, there wasn’t a dry eye.

“They were all handing out napkins, we were crying, we were all crying, everybody in there was all crying and upset and just so happy,” said Day. “She’s a little miracle girl.”

She said Baby is thrilled to be home and is gaining weight again after losing one third of her body weight.

Despite most likely falling off of a cliff, she has no organ damage, no broken bones, and wasn’t even dirty.

“We pulled into the driveway and she perked her head up, and just smiled and her tail was wagging all over,” said Day. “She ran, she was so happy to see the other dogs, and then she came right in and went to her bed.”

Day knew in her heart Baby would be with her again.

“Never give up,” said Day. “You never know when they’re going to come back.”

Day initially reached out to News On 6 looking for our help connecting her with the men who found Baby.

Thanks to a Facebook post from News On 6’s Tess Maune, Day found out Mike Casey and his friend are the ones who found Baby.

Casey said he has dogs of his own and couldn’t imagine them in the same situation so he wanted to help.

Day is grateful for Casey and his friend and said she plans to meet them one day to thank them.