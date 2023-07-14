By: News On 6

Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Attempted To Steal Woman's Car In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say a 74-year-old woman fought off a man who allegedly tried to steal her car in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot.

According to police, officers responded to the CVS near East 15th Street and South Utica Avenue last Saturday.

The victim told police that she saw Cody Bettis fall off his bike and then hit her SUV.

The victim said he then started yelling at her, grabbed her purse and then tried to take off with her SUV.

Police say the victim managed to grab Bettis by his hair and pull him out of the car.

According to police, the suspect hit the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground before running off.

Officers arrested Bettis a few days later for second-degree robbery and possession of marijuana.