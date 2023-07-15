Severe Weather Moving Through Green Country

As storms begin to move southeast into our area, damaging winds are our biggest threat with these storms. Potential winds up to 70 MPH and localized flooding are the biggest concerns.

5 p.m. Weather Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties until 12 a.m. on Friday, July 15.

TULSA, Okla. - Showers and storms are sweeping across Green Country on Friday morning.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Once again, we're tracking thunderstorms across part of the region on Friday morning, including near the Tulsa metro. Locally heavy rainfall is likely with any storm activity Friday morning. A few storms have been strong to severe overnight and may continue to produce sporadic damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall through the early morning hours before weakening and exiting the area. The main upper air pattern remains conducive for another complex nearing the area later tonight into pre-dawn Saturday that may also present severe weather conditions with damaging winds, some hail, and locally heavy rainfall. As the Friday evening system nears, a surface boundary should move from southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma early Saturday morning. Depending upon the exact amount of thunderstorm activity near this front, the front is expected to move further southward through the day bringing lower daytime highs Saturday afternoon. While enough moisture will remain to create some heat index values, they should be below both heat warning and advisory criteria for most of the area Saturday. A few locations along the Red River Valley may still have enough moisture for a heat advisory Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, yet another disturbance is expected to drop south from the high plains aiding in the development of another complex of storms. Part of this complex could brush part of our immediate area, but higher chances should reside more southward, near the surface boundary across the southern third of the state into the north Texas region. This complex could also produce some severe weather threats for the Texoma valley region.

As the Friday night and early Saturday morning complex of storms allows the front to move more southward, temps should drop a few degrees. Saturday morning lows will start in the mid to upper 60s in valley regions and lower 70s near the metro. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with similar conditions on Sunday. After Sunday morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, afternoon highs should stay in the upper 80s far northern sections and the lower to mid-90s elsewhere. Slightly drier air should limit heat index values to only a few degrees above the daytime highs.

The main upper-level ridge, currently positioned across the desert southwest, will begin expanding eastward early next week. This may keep a small window for a few northwest flow events nearing our area on Monday and Tuesday. But temps and humidity will begin increasing with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90s Tuesday and into the triple digits for the remainder of the week. Heat index values should reach advisory levels but should stay shy of heat warning criteria. The ridge is forecast to flatten some by next weekend and could bring additional storm chances and a minor reduction in heat back to the area.

