Deputies Arrest Man Allegedly Caught Driving 100 MPH Without Headlights Along Highway 97

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Deputies have arrested a man who they say was allegedly caught driving more than 100 mph without any headlights along Highway 97.

Deputies say Tyler Stewart refused to stop when they tried to pull him over, ran several stop signs, passed people illegally and was weaving in and out of his lane.

Deputies say he finally stopped when the bottom of his SUV caught fire.

According to the arrest report, deputies say Stewart smelled strongly of marijuana, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Stewart was booked into jail for DUI, running from police, speeding more than 40 mph over the limit and several other traffic offenses.