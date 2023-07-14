Porter Peach Festival Set To Kick Off This Weekend

-

The Porter Peach Festival is happening this weekend with plenty of fun for the whole family.

It’s probably one of the busiest times of year for folks at Livesay Orchards who are preparing for an influx of customers.

Downtown Porter is crawling with people getting ready for a busy weekend of peach-fueled fun.

"Hopefully we get some big crowds," says one vendor.

But while tents and food trucks are being put up, Kent Livesay is hard at work making sure the peach harvest goes smoothly.

"Of course I'm really busy here at our farm and don't even hardly get to visit the festival even though it's 4 miles away," says Livesay.

It's Kent's 66th birthday, and still puts in 16 hours of work a day, despite recent hand surgery and a black eye.

"But you can't take off of work for that this time of year," he says.

Kent says it's not hard work if you enjoy it. And the literal fruits of his labor are a nice plus.

"I enjoy it, that's the thing, I enjoy the customers, making people happy, and getting good fruit, so it's not really like work," says Kent.

He says this is a busy time for the market, which of course has peaches, and other produce. Jenifer Ledezma, the Queen of this year's Porter Peach Pageant, is actually on staff here at Livesay, and stays busy as well.

"During the peach festival I'll also be in a parade, I'll be volunteering at the information booth, anything like that, and I also work here at Livesay Orchards," she says.

Ledezma is proud of her small town.

"I think it's great being involved in the community, I think it's great since it's a small town and it's really something that I love to do," she says.

And she can't wait to show people what Porter is all about.

Even though the Porter Peach festival is one of the most popular times to come buy peaches, the folks at Livesay Orchards want to remind people that picking season goes all the way almost through September.