Medical Minute: Seasonal Allergies

By: News On 6

It's just not springtime where allergies flare up, but a doctor at the Oklahoma Asthma and Allergy clinic says summer is a common time for symptoms, as well.

That doctor, Dean Atkinson, said this July's frequent rain and hot temperatures may be to blame for Oklahoman's not feeling their best.

“The rain itself will knock pollen out of the air but as it warms up that growth that’s going to occur from all the pollens,” said Dr. Dean Atkinson.

In addition to a sudden increase of pollen, Dr. Atkinson said the recent rain also brings a change in pressure which can cause sinus issues.

The doctor told News 9 the main culprit behind summertime allergies, especially after the recent weather, is Bermuda grass.

Dr. Atkinson also said over the counter decongestants or antihistamines are always available for relief.

If taking an antihistamine, Dr. Atkinson said they can have a drying effect so be sure to stay hydrated.