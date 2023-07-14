Consumer Report: Hot Toys

By: News On 6, CBS News

If Christmas was in July, it would look something like the Sweet Suite, an annual preview from trade website The Toy Insider where manufacturers share new toys for what will hit the market for the holiday season.

"Back last September or October, toy companies started planning for the toys that children will see this holiday season," said Toy Insider's Chief Toy Officer Laurie Schacht. "We have some of the hottest toys that kids will be begging for this year."

The expo invites kid influencers to New York City to try out some of the toys before they public can buy them. Their opinions really matter, thanks to their reach on YouTube and social media.

Siblings Kyra and Kam from Missouri are part of their family's popular YouTube vlog, Kamdenboy & Kyraboo.

They came to the Sweet Suite and quickly spotted the new Skyfire Target Drone, a flying toy that can dodge obstacles kids shoot at it. It got two thumbs up. "That was cool!" Kyra said.

Schacht says the drone is one of this year's highlights, with lots of high-tech toys in the pipeline for the holidays.

The Dog-E Robot customizable and interactive, designed for children ages 6 and older. Younger kids can pet and play with the robotic dog while older kids can learn to program it using a mobile application.

Another tech toy is the Kai robot, which allows kids to interact with artificial intelligence.

"They're going to grow up with it. They need to understand it. And this is a great beginning for them," Schacht said.

BARBIE IS BIG FOR KIDS AND ADULTS

But kids aren't the only customers for toys. These days, a lot of toys are bought by adults for them to enjoy or collect themselves. The Toy Insider termed the trend "kidulting."

"Some of these toys are really geared for the 14, 18 or 21 and up age groups," Schacht said.

That's why the biggest toy of the year could be an old favorite, Barbie. Boosted by this summer's live-action Hollywood movie, Barbie is a blockbuster for its maker Mattel, with versions for the youngest children and for adult collectors.

"Character is always a big trend, but especially with Barbie leading the pack this year, that's going to be massive," Schacht said. "Barbie is not just for kids but for adults too."