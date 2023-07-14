Ada Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Second-Degree Murder


Friday, July 14th 2023, 3:40 pm

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

A man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for his role in a July 2019 murder.

Jimmy Northcutt, Jr., 45, of Ada, broke into a commercial marijuana growing facility on July 18, 2019, and shot the victim three times, killing them, according to investigators.

The homicide occurred in Pontotoc County, which lies within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation, making Northcutt eligible for prosecution at the federal level.

On April 7, 2022, Northcutt pleaded guilty to one count of Second-Degree Murder in Indian Country.

Northcutt was held in custody by the United States Marshals Service following the conclusion of his sentencing.
