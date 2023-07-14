Owner Of Tally’s Good Food Café Accused Of Shoplifting

By: News On 6

-

Talal “Tally” Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Café, has been accused of stealing $7,700 in goods from a Sam’s Club store in Tulsa.

Between September 2022 and March 2023, the Sam’s Club store at 42nd and Sheridan reported that the restaurant owner stole around $7700 in goods.

Sam’s Club reported that Alame would select a large number of items at a time, before only scanning a few of them at the self-checkout area of the store.

The stolen items mostly consisted of food and other restaurant supplies.

Alame was arrested on Friday and was subsequently charged with 2 counts of Larceny from a Retailer, as well as 4 counts of Larceny from a Retailer equaling under $1000.