'They Stole The Kids' Joy': Jenks Sno Cone Business Searches For Stolen Generator

A woman in Jenks is trying to track down the person who stole the generator from her Sno Cone trailer.

For her 50th Birthday, Sherry Blacketer decided to get into the sno cone business by opening Freezy Weezy Fancy Ice.

"You can't be sad if you've got a sno cone in your hand, and the kids get so excited, I had a group of kids the other day who thanked me, and hugged me and told me they loved me," she said.

She's been setting up shop all summer at 106th and Elm. But, she had to put the business on a brief pause when someone stole the trailer's Honda generator.

"I was sick to my stomach, and I cried, and then I thought you know, 'I work hard, and I'll just keep working hard, and I'll just get another one,'" she said.

She said she loves selling sno cones to kids and families, and loves how it's a cheap way for families to have fun.

She said someone taking it not only hurts her, but so many others.

"They stole the kids' joy, and not only that but the girls who work for us. Now they can't work, it's kind of a trickle down. It affected a lot of people," she said.

She said she's planning to borrow one so she can get back to business, and she's hoping the thief returns it. But if not, she will work hard and buy a new one.

"It's not going to stop me. I'm going to keep going like I always do, and I always will," she said.

Blacketer is offering a $1,000 award for information on the generator. You can contact them on Facebook at Freezy Weezy Fancy Ice or call 918-829-1110.