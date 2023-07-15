Cherokee Nation Opens Applications For Children's Clothing Assistance Program


Saturday, July 15th 2023, 10:49 am

By: News On 6


The Cherokee Nation is opening applications for its annual Children's Clothing Assistance program.

The Program gives $150 dollars for income-eligible Cherokee Children living anywhere in the U.S.

The application process will open from Monday till August 11th.

This is the first year the Assistance program is being combined with the tribe's annual back to school payment and annual winter coat assistance.

