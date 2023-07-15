Residents At Green Country Living Center Doing Whatever It Takes To Beat The Heat

Residents At Local Green Country Living Center Doing Whatever It Takes To Beat The Heat

The heat is taking a toll on a lot of people and EMSA has issued its second Medical Heat Alert of the year this week. The heat can be even worse for people 65 and older.

Getting overheated can lead to heat exhaustion and even the more deadly, heat stroke, but there are some things seniors can do to stay healthy.

The residents at Cedar Hurst Independent Living have the right idea about trying to beat the heat. Jerry Luxton says he's not a fan of the heat but, he's trying to make the best of it.

"Oh, I don't like it much I just stay in and stay cool. Drink a lot of water," Luxton said.

Dr. Tyler Whitaker says being prepared is the key to getting through the summer. That means doing things like running errands in the morning or evening when it’s cooler.

"The old saying is ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment is true here, so really trying to prevent heat-related illness, avoiding those peak temperature hours of the day," Whitaker said.

Older adults can lose the ability to regulate their temperature because of things like chronic illness or the medicines they take. A lot of medications don’t mix well with hot, humid weather.

"Heat doesn't bother me too much, especially if you have a pool to get into," Pugh said.

Of course, it is important to drink lots of water. Drinking Pedialyte can help replenish electrolytes. Always be mindful of those warning signs.

"You will notice an increased amount of sweating, increased fatigue, you might even notice some dizziness and light headedness. You also feel very thirsty," Whitaker said.

It is always good to stay in touch with your older relatives, friends, and neighbors when it gets this hot. Always call 911 if you think someone is showing signs of heat stress.