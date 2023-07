By: News On 6

Cabin Boys Brewery Holds Grand Opening For New Downtown Tulsa Location

A local brewery is celebrating the grand opening of its downtown Tulsa pub.

People stopped by on Saturday to check out Cabin Boys' new location at Main and Cameron.

Workers say they're happy to see crowds fill up tables after about a year's worth of work.

The brewpub has several craft beers and cocktails on draft, along with a full menu.