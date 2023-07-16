Crash Involving Truck, ATV Kills 58-Year-Old Woman In Washington County, OHP Says

By: News On 6

A crash involving a truck and ATV in Washington County on Saturday resulted in the death of a 58-year-old woman, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened two miles west of Wann, Oklahoma, on NS 4010 Road just before 7 p.m. on July 15.

OHP said a Can-Am side-by-side ATV was driven by a 57-year-old man and occupied by Shelly Beaston, 58, of Copan, Oklahoma.

Beaston was pronounced dead at the scene by Bartlesville EMS from several injuries.

The driver of the Ford F350 involved in the crash was a 42-year-old man, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unclear what led to the fatal collision at this time.

No arrests have been made.