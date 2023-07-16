Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree In Ottawa County, OHP Says


Sunday, July 16th 2023, 8:28 am

By: News On 6


A woman was killed after she drove off the road and hit a tree in Ottawa County just after midnight on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Lisa Hallbauer, 44, of Afton, Oklahoma, was driving on E. 160 Road. near Wyandotte around 12:30 a.m.

OHP said Quapaw Nation EMS declared Hallbauer dead at the scene from multiple injuries. She was pinned in the car for about three hours before the Wyandotte Fire Department was able to extricate her.

OHP says she departed the roadway to the right for unknown reasons and drove along an embankment before striking the tree.

The crash is under investigation, authorities say.

