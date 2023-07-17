By: News On 6

Oklahoma Caring Van To Stop In Tulsa Ahead Of Upcoming School Year

The Oklahoma Caring Van is in Tulsa this week offering immunizations to kids ahead of the new school year.

Children ages 6 weeks old to 18 years old who are uninsured, Medicaid-eligible, or are Native American all qualify for the free vaccines.

Required immunizations are given on a first-come, first-served basis and parents will need to bring vaccine records.

On Tuesday, July 18, those interested can find the Caring Van near East 21st Street and South Mingo Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Caring Van will then head to Chamberlain Park near East 46th Street North and M.L.K Jr. Boulevard where it will administer vaccines from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Caring Van will make several more stops in Tulsa and Oklahoma City throughout the month of July.

For a full list of dates and locations Click Here.



