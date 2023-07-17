Oklahoma Caring Van To Stop In Tulsa Ahead Of Upcoming School Year


Monday, July 17th 2023, 4:58 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Caring Van is in Tulsa this week offering immunizations to kids ahead of the new school year.

Children ages 6 weeks old to 18 years old who are uninsured, Medicaid-eligible, or are Native American all qualify for the free vaccines. 

Required immunizations are given on a first-come, first-served basis and parents will need to bring vaccine records.

On Tuesday, July 18, those interested can find the Caring Van near East 21st Street and South Mingo Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Caring Van will then head to Chamberlain Park near East 46th Street North and M.L.K Jr. Boulevard where it will administer vaccines from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Caring Van will make several more stops in Tulsa and Oklahoma City throughout the month of July. 

For a full list of dates and locations Click Here.
