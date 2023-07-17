Water Restrictions Lifted For City Of Bartlesville After Heavy Rains

By: News On 6

-

The City of Bartlesville has lifted the water restrictions implemented this spring after heavy rains in Kansas over the weekend.

City Manager Mike Bailey said Bartlesville has moved to Stage 1 of the Water Shortage Ordinance, which means the supply is between 70 and 80 percent.

"This means we will continue our public awareness campaign for water conservation, as called for in Stage 1 of the ordinance," Bailey said.

The lifted water restrictions mean splash pads will be reopened, emergency water rates will be rescinded, outdoor water use is unrestricted and a free shuttle service will be provided to Bartlesville residents to the Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool.

For more information on the City of Bartlesville water restrictions, CLICK HERE.

Related Story: Bartlesville Water Levels Still Low Despite Recent Rainfall