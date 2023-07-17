45-Year-Old Man Killed In Osage County Crash


Monday, July 17th 2023, 1:25 pm

By: News On 6


SKIATOOK, Okla. -

A 45-year-old man died Monday morning after crashing on OK-11 near Skiatook, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Aaron Rogers, of Skiatook, was pronounced dead at the scene just north of County Road 390.

OHP said Rogers was driving southbound on OK-11 around 6:30 a.m. when the car veered off the road. OHP says Rogers then overcorrected and flipped his vehicle.

He was ejected an unknown distance, authorities say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

May 9th, 2023

May 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 18th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 18th, 2023