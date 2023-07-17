45-Year-Old Man Killed In Osage County Crash

By: News On 6

A 45-year-old man died Monday morning after crashing on OK-11 near Skiatook, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Aaron Rogers, of Skiatook, was pronounced dead at the scene just north of County Road 390.

OHP said Rogers was driving southbound on OK-11 around 6:30 a.m. when the car veered off the road. OHP says Rogers then overcorrected and flipped his vehicle.

He was ejected an unknown distance, authorities say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.