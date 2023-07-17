Tulsa Man Accused Of Sending Sexually Charged Text Messages To Minor

By: Matthew Lollar

A Tulsa man has been arrested after being accused of sending sexually charged text messages to a minor through social media.

Charles M. Newkirk, 51, allegedly sent explicit photographs of himself and sexual messages on April 17 to an undercover investigator with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger.

According to an affidavit, Newkirk allegedly asked the girl if she would send him nude pictures and videos of herself on multiple occasions, before allegedly sending nude and explicit pictures of himself to the girl.

Newkirk was subsequently arrested on July 14. He was charged with three counts of lewd proposal to a minor, one count of soliciting indecent exposure or photos to a minor, and one count of using technology to sexually communicate with a minor.

His bond has been set at $250,000.