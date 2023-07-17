By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa Agrees To $1M Settlement With Fire Department Over Unpaid Overtime

The City of Tulsa agreed to a $1 million settlement with the fire department over unpaid overtime.

More than 500 firefighters sued the city, claiming they weren't properly paid for overtime for years.

The City admitted to not paying some overtime, and blamed the 2021 ransomware attack for most of the payment errors.

The City Council will vote on whether to approve the settlement at its meeting on Wednesday.