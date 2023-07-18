President Biden Appoints Oklahoma Historical Society Director To Route 66 Centennial Commission


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 8:09 am

By: News On 6


Preparations for the Route 66 Centennial are underway on the national level.

The Route 66 Centennial Commission was created by Congress to look into ways to celebrate the Mother Road's 100th anniversary in 2026.

This week, President Joe Biden appointed Oklahoma Historical Society Director Trait Thompson to the commission.

Oklahoma has the longest drivable stretch of Route 66 in the country.

