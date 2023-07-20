Israeli President Herzog Addresses Congress In Celebration Of 75 Years Of Statehood

-

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday, thanking the United States for its steadfast support over the years and insisting democracy remains strong in Israel, despite concerns some have with the country’s new, more hardline government.

The address, the first to Congress by an Israeli president since Herzog's father stood at the same podium in November 1987, was officially to help celebrate Israel’s 75th year of statehood. But recent critical comments by progressive members of the House aimed at Israeli leadership and internal divisions in Israel itself suggested the implications of the speech were much greater.

Herzog thanked the members for the opportunity to speak to them about Israel and its efforts to achieve peace with its Arab neighbors, specifically with the Palestinians, who he said repeatedly undermine Israel’s good faith efforts.

"It should be clear that one cannot talk about peace while condoning and legitimizing terror, implicitly or explicitly," said Herzog. "True peace cannot be anchored in violence."

In Israel, the position if president is largely ceremonial. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recognized as the government's chief executive. The most recent elections led to Netanyahu partnering with an extreme right party and producing a ruling government that critics, both in and outside of Israel, accuse of abusing the human rights of Palestinians. Criticism has also been lobbed at them for their decision to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank and for overhauling the Judiciary in an effort to thwart 'activist' judges.

Last weekend, Washington state Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal told protesters in Chicago that "we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us."

Rep. Jayapal faced immediate backlash from her Democratic colleagues and she apologized for the comment the following day.

Still, Herzog seemed to be addressing such comments and those of a handful of other Democrats who boycotted today's speech: "I'm not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House," Herzog said. "I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it. But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel's right to exist."

Herzog said, as much as Jews and the Jewish nation are vilified by anti-Semites around the world, only the nation of Iran actually said openly that its goal is the destruction of Israel. He said that is why Israel must never achieve its nuclear aspirations.

"Allowing Iran to become a nuclear threshold state, whether by omission or by diplomatic commission, is unacceptable," he said.

More to Herzog’s liking is the normalization of relations, which has happened with the UAE, Morocco and a handful of nations in recent years through the Abraham Accords. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is a strong supporter and led a bipartisan delegation to the Middle East in January to check on the impact they're having.

"The United States of America and Israel are friends, allies and partners for peace," Sen. Lankford (R-OK) said in a tweet. "Peace starts with strength and the continuing work of the Abraham Accords in the Middle East."