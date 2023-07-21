Silver Alert Canceled After 76-Year-Old Man Located

By: News On 6

OHP Troopers have cancelled a Silver Alert after 76-year-old Anthony Metcalf was located.

Currently, it is unclear where Metcalf was found or what led to his disappearance.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

The alert was issued by OHP on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers say Anthony Metcalf, was last seen in Canadian, Oklahoma, at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Metcalf was last seen driving a 2010 red Ford Focus with Oklahoma license plate 'HRJ416'

Troopers say Metcalf has had several brain aneurysms and suffers from dementia.

Metcalf stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 Lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 76-year-old Anthony Metcalf is asked to call 911.





This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.