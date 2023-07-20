Silver Alert Issued For Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Pittsburg County


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 9:01 am

By: News On 6


PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

The alert was issued by OHP on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers say Anthony Metcalf, was last seen in Canadian, Oklahoma, at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Metcalf was last seen driving a 2010 red Ford Focus with Oklahoma license plate 'HRJ416'

Troopers say Metcalf has had several brain aneurysms and suffers from dementia.

Metcalf stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 Lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 76-year-old Anthony Metcalf is asked to call 911.


This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 20th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023