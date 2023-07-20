Oklahoma State's Big 12 Men's Basketball Pairings Set For 2023-2024 Season

By: OSU Athletics

-

The Big 12 Conference released its scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Thursday.

With the addition of four new members, the league will keep its 18-game schedule but shift to an unbalanced format for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Oklahoma State has home-and-homes with five league opponents and single games against each of the other eight schools (four at home and four away).

BYU is the only newcomer that OSU will see twice, along with Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Fans will have to wait until next year for their first glimpse of Houston and Cincinnati at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Those schools are on the away-only list along with Texas and Iowa State.

Likewise, UCF is a home-only opponent, joined by Baylor, TCU and West Virginia.

OSU last played host to BYU during the 1971-72 season and last visited Provo, Utah the following year. The Cowboys’ most-recent road games at Cincinnati and Houston came in February, 2003 and December, 2019 respectively, while the UCF-OSU clash in Stillwater will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Matchups were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a polling of the league’s coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competition. Pairings for all 14 schools are available at Big12Sports.com and dates are due out later this summer.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can fill out this form and a Fan Relations staff member will reach out to you to help with your seat selection. Season tickets start at $150.

Oklahoma State’s 2023-24 Big 12 Pairings:

Home Only:

Baylor

West Virginia

TCU

UCF

Away Only:

Houston

Texas

Iowa State

Cincinnati

Home-and-Home:

BYU

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Texas Tech