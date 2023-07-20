Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure After 2 Incidents At McClure Park, Police Say

-

A Tulsa man is in jail after police said he exposed himself twice this month at McClure Park.

Police said thanks to a woman who reported what happened, the man was arrested.

Chancey Boyd is in the Tulsa County Jail on two complaints of Indecent Exposure after Tulsa Police said the same witness saw him touching himself twice at McClure Park.

Boyd's arrest affidavit said the witness saw Boyd earlier this month, watching porn in his truck while touching himself, with the door open. Tulsa Police said when they got there, Boyd was already gone, but officers got a good vehicle description from the witness.

Just this week, the same witness said Boyd was touching himself again in his truck, while looking at children in the park.

The woman told police she got video through her tinted window, so she could show police the evidence.

"She did a great job. She was being aware. She knew that this was a potential I guess from the last time, seeing the same person. Her red flags, her gut was right,” TPD Officer Danny Bean said.

Bean said sometimes, people who expose themselves in public may go on to commit more serious crimes.

"Things can escalate,” he said. “You start with one thing and you keep getting braver and braver, and start doing worse and worse things until you get caught."